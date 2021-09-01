As of press time Tuesday, no candidates had filed to run for the single Kosciusko School Board seat up for vote in the November general election.

The seat is one of two elected positions on the board, with the remaining three appointed by the Kosciusko Board of Aldermen.

Board Chairman Dr. Kenneth Quick, who has served on the board for 27 years, however, told The Star-Herald Tuesday that he plans to seek reelection.

“As good as this community has been to me, I feel I need to do something to give back by helping these kids and letting them know the importance of education,” Quick said. “We’re trying to give these kids the best we can give them.”

Candidates wishing to seek election to the board must live outside the city limits, but within the Kosciusko School District in order to be eligible. Only voters meeting the same qualifications can vote in the November election.

Candidates must obtain, fill out and return a filing form from the Attala County Circuit Clerk’s office by Friday, Sept. 3, along with 50 signatures. Those signatures must be from residents living outside the city limits but within the school district.