Attention parents and students of the Kosciusko School District:

The USDA has announced the Seamless Summer Option (SSO) for the upcoming 2021-2022 school year. This program will extend free meals to all students. As always, the KSD Office of Child Nutrition is looking forward to offering a healthy breakfast and lunch each day to the students of KSD.

Free/reduce meal applications will still need to be submitted, one for each family, and will be sent home at the beginning of school. You may also fill out meal applications online through the district’s webpage. These applications help assure federal funding for our schools and also secure your child’s eligibility for the start of the 2022-23 school year.

If you have any questions, please call Laura Carraway at (662) 289-8765, or email laura.carraway@kosciuskoschools.com

