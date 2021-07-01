Transportation Commissioner (Central) Willie Simmons addressed the Indianola Rotary Club this week about his bold initiative to bring more money from the Mississippi Department of Transportation to the Delta and areas west of I-55.

Simmons pointed out some of the apparent disparities between funds and projects approved for areas east of I-55.

Watch the video and hear about Simmons' plan to leverage the Highway 61 corridor in hopes of bringing better infrastructure and more economic development projects to the Delta.