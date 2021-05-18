Wawweese Kimbrough, 93, passed away Friday, May 14, 2021, at her residence.

Visitation was Monday, May 17, 2021, at Jordan Funeral Home in Kosciusko. Funeral services will be Tuesday, May 18, at 10 a.m. in the Jordan Funeral Home Chapel with burial in Stonewall Cemetery with Rev. Ben Luttrell, Rev. Doyle Mitchell, and Rev. Tim Hudson officiating.

Mrs. Kimbrough was born in Ethel, MS, on March 6, 1928, to Gordon Milton Brooks and Louisa Estelee Reynolds Brooks. She was a member of the Ethel United Methodist Church where she taught Sunday School for many years. Mrs. Kimbrough was a teacher’s aide at Greenlee Elementary School for 20 years. She enjoyed sewing from a young age and was an avid quilter.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and her husband, Earl Kimbrough, Jr.; one son, Perry Kimbrough; one brother, James Brooks; and one sister, Lovie Barber.

She is survived by three sons, Donald Kimbrough, and his wife Sharon, of Fayetteville, AR, Dave Kimbrough, and his wife Debbie, of Madison, MS., and Danny Kimbrough of McCool, MS; one daughter, Peggy Dean, and her husband Rick, of Brandon, MS; three sisters, Shirley Rone, and her husband Paul, of Ethel, MS., Sara Long, and her husband Billy, of Foley, AL., and Maurice Webster of Austin, TX; nine grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces and nephews.

Memorials may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas PL, Memphis, Tennessee 38105. For online condolences visit www.jordanfuneralhome.com.