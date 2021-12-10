Ms. Tamera Loraine Schenk Webber Corley, 57, of Grenada, passed away Sunday, October 10, 2021, at her residence. She was born August 17, 1964 in Monticello, AR.

To know her was to love her and she was loved by many. Tamera worked for a number of years as a teacher’s aide in Kosciusko and was a gifted “tooth puller” for her own children and school children alike. She was also instrumental in the formation of the soccer program in Kosciusko. Later she worked as a manager of Roos’ Pool and Spas in Grenada and Kosciusko. She will be remembered as a loving mother, grandmother and daughter and will be missed by all who knew and loved her.

Memorial service plans are pending and will be announced at a later date.

Survivors include one daughter, Tabatha Webber (Joe McCrary) of Grenada; three sons, Roy Webber(Monica) of Magee, J.C. Webber (Erin) of Hugh Springs, TX and Gene Webber (Harlie) of Mt. Pleasant, TX; mother, Marva Lea Winans of Sheridan, AR; one brother, Scott Schenk (Lea) of Pascagoula; and eight grandchildren, Dylan Webber, Anah Webber, Adalyn Webber, Blair Webber, Abbagail Webber, Gunnar Webber, Savannah Webber and Joe McCrary.

She was preceded in death by her father, John C. Schenk, Jr;. and a granddaughter, Jacksyn Webber.

