Sylvia Louise Chapman Jordan, 76, died peacefully in her sleep on Saturday, June 19, 2021.

She was the daughter of George and Helen Lewis Chapman.

She and her family were long-standing residents of Kosciusko and Attala County, MS.

Sylvia was the widow of Jack Brown Jordan and is the mother of Mark Brown Jordan of Memphis, TN, and Lewis Chapman Jordan (Shelli) of Little Rock, AR. She also leaves behind two grandsons, Reed Brown Jordan of Louisville, MS, and William Andrew Jordan (Audrey) of Starkville, MS, as well as a sister, Rosemary Paquinett; a niece, Leigh Ann Self; sister-in-law, Bonny Jordan of Jackson, (widow of Bill Jordan), as well as sister-in-law and lifelong friend Sara Catherine Jordan Howard (Les) of Houston, TX; and nieces Catherine Scheffler (Steve) and Elizabeth Mickelson (Greg) of Houston, TX.

As an active member of the First United Methodist Church, Sylvia worked with the annual Passion Play, attended and assisted with several Sunday School classes, served on the worship committee and several other committees. She worked as a counselor with Life Help Region 6 Mental Health.

The family welcomes flowers in addition to any donations made to the First United Methodist Church in Kosciusko.

Visitation will be Wednesday, June 23, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Jordan Funeral Home in Kosciusko. Graveside funeral services will be at 10 a.m. on Thursday, June 24, in Parkway Cemetery, Kosciusko. Services will be officiated by Rev. Dr. Les Howard and David Casteel.

Pall bearers are Reed Jordan, Will Jordan, David Thomas, Matt Skelton, Denny Terrell, and Ricky Henderson. Honorary pall bearers are H. Tucker Dewey, Steve Scheffler, Greg Mickelson, and Pat Fiedler.

For online condolences visit www.jordanfuneralhome.com.