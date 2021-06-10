Sue Blailock, 82, passed away Monday, October 4, 2021, in Kosciusko.

Visitation will be Wednesday, October 6, from 1:30 to 2:45 p.m. at Jordan Funeral Home in Kosciusko. Graveside Services will follow at 3 p.m. at Parkway Cemetery. The Rev. Jerry Wade, Jr. will officiate.

Mrs. Blailock was an active member of the Kosciusko First Baptist Church where she was a member of church choir and worked in the nursery for many years. She retired from Citizens National Bank after 45 years in Kosciusko. Mrs. Sue was involved in the Jaycees with her husband Paul many years ago.

Sue is survived by one son, Jeff Blailock and his wife, Angy of Huntsville, AL; grandchildren, Tabitha Boggs, Patrick Fowler, Brett Blailock, and Kevin Blailock; great-grandchildren, Logan Boggs, and Jessa Boggs.

She is preceded in death by her mother, Freida Jenkins; husband, Paul Blailock, Jr.; son, Eddie Blailock,; brother, Jerry Wade, Sr.

For online condolences visit www.jordanfuneralhome.com.