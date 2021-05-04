Sidney Floyd Abels, 77, of Kosciusko passed away on Sunday, May 2, 2021, at his residence.

Visitation is 9 to 11 a.m. on Tuesday, May 4, at Culpepper Funeral Home. Funeral services follow at 11 a.m. in Culpepper Funeral Home Chapel with burial to follow at Parkway Cemetery.

Sidney is survived by his daughter, Selena Walker (Mark); brother, Juston Ables (Glenda); grandchildren, Drew Walker (Labriska) and Wesley Walker (Jessica); and great-grandchildren, Jonathan, Huntley, Brysen, Bowen, and Holden.

He was a member at First United Methodist Church and was a security guard.

He is preceded in death by his wife of 52 years, Beatrice Thompson Abels; his parents, James H and Eddie Mae Horn Ables; brothers, Horace, James Lewis, Troy, Sherman, Charlie, Max, and Joe Allen; and sisters, Martha, Mavis, and Catherine.

