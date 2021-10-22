Shirley Ann Oakes Davis, 64, passed away Friday, October 15, 2021, at her residence.

Funeral services were Wednesday, October 20, 2021, in the Jordan Funeral Home Chapel with interment in Brister Cemetery near Hesterville. Rev. Donald Self officiated.

Shirley was of the Baptist faith and an assistant manager at Walmart, working at the company for 20 years.

She is survived by her husband, Paul Davis of West, MS; one son, Chip Logan, and his wife, Brittany, of Olive Branch; one daughter, Keri Cook, and her husband, Patrick of Collierville, TN; one brother, J.D. Oakes, Jr. of Memphis, TN; two sisters, Lena Spears, and Sharon Johnson both of Memphis, TN; four grandchildren, Brayden Cook, Kaylin Cook, Amberlyn Logan, and Willow Logan; and a number of nieces, nephews, and many cousins.

Shirley was preceded in death by her parents, John David “J.D.” and Shirley J. Erwin Oakes.

Memorials may be made to the Brister Cemetery Fund.

For online condolences visit www.jordanfuneralhome.com.