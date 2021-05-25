Ruby Faye Cummins, 86, of Hesterville, MS, passed away after a long battle with Alzheimer on Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Palatka, FL.

Visitation will be held Wednesday, May 26, from 5 to 7 p.m. Funeral services will be held Thursday, May 27, at 2 p.m. at Jordan Funeral Home Chapel with burial to follow at Parkway Cemetery. Brother Les Ferguson will be officiating.

She was a devout member of the Church of Christ where she volunteered for as long as she could.

She is survived by her son, Jerry Cummins (Millington, TN); and daughters, Darnell (James) Coleman of Hesterville, MS, Rhonda (Gary) Odom of Palatka, FL, Theresa (Steve) Proctor of North Pole, AK, and Lisa (Steve) Vance of Duck Hill, MS.

She has 15 grandchildren, Jayson Cummins, Tonya Payton, Crystal Belk, David Proctor, Derek Odom, Jennifer Mohundro, Angela Sharp, Heather Odom , Christopher Proctor, Tiffany Vance, Jessica Kilburn, Jonathan Odom, Stephany Ott, Rebecca Rhodes, and Jessica Romeo.

She has 35 great-grandchildren that include 12 boys, Blake Shuler, Parker Belk, Samuel Cummins II, Joshua Proctor, Hendrik Proctor, Brian Proctor, Hunter Sadler, Luke Sadler, Hayden Kilburn, Avery Kilburn, Chase Mohundro, and Kaleb Mohundro; and 23 girls, Elizabeth Shuler, Samantha Shuler, Britni Rodgers, McKinley Belk, Skyler Spears, Casey Payton, Cameron Kilburn, Brystal Sadler, Tiffany Odom, Alexandra Cummins, Eleanor Cummins, Kara MaClaire Ott, Madison Odom, Danicka Odom, Lillian Odom, Kiley Rhodes, Maddie Rhodes, Baileigh Mohundro, Amy Proctor, Alyssa Proctor, Lily Mae Proctor, Grace Proctor, and Grace Powers.

She also has two great-great-grandchildren, Ryder Belk and Emerson Rodgers.

Her hobbies included crafting, volunteering with church events, gardening, and being with family.

She was born and raised in Attala county.

She was married to Samuel Cummins for 48 years before he proceeded her in death in 1999.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 48 years, Samuel D. Cummins; parents, Marvin and Carrie Rule; siblings; Cora Cummins, James Rule, T.J. Rule, and Bess Byington; and granddaughter, Tiffany Vance.

