We mournfully announce the passing of our beloved mother and Nana, Rose Marie Self Chauvin, 70, who gained her wings on May 16, 2021, due to a car accident.

Rose was born on August 26, 1950, and from her first breath into this world, she was truly a force to be reckoned with. Rose lived life fully and loved fiercely, especially her family and her fur babies.

Rose is preceded in death by her parents, Arthur Odell and Ruby Caldwell Self, as well as her best friend and loving husband, Dr John Christopher Chauvin.

Rose is survived by her two adoring children, Bryan Dendy (wife Stefanie) and Dr. Amy Marie Cobb (husband Chris); her eight grandchildren; six handsome grandsons, Sebastian, Blayke, Dylan, Patrick, Matthew and Asher; and two beautiful granddaughters, Shania and Abigail Rose; as well as one precious great-granddaughter, Leighla .

Rose lived in the bustling city of West, MS, and she had a degree in Nursing as well as psychology. Later in life, Rose’s caring and nurturing heart led her to owning and operating an animal rescue shelter with her husband, a passion they both shared wholeheartedly. With every part of her heart and hands, Rose gave love and compassion to every life she touched as a nurse, and every fur baby’s life she rescued experienced her tender care.

A memorial service will be planned at a later date and if you knew Rose, she would say this: “If I want you there, you will know when and where.”

In lieu of flowers, and to truly honor Rose, please consider a donation to the Mississippi Animal Rescue League (MARL) or Community Animal Rescue and Adoption (CARA). In the words of Moma, “Ok, Sister, I’ll see you soon.”