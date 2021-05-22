Funeral services for Mr. Rodney Franklin Cain of the Hebron Community in Montgomery County were held at 1 p.m. on Friday, May 21, 2021, at Hebron Baptist Church with Dr. Duran Palmertree officiating. Burial with military honors and masonic rites will follow at Hebron Cemetery near Vaiden. Visitation was Friday from 10 a.m. until noon at Oliver Funeral Home. Pallbearers were the members of the Winona Masonic Lodge. Honorary Pallbearers were the members of the Winona Shrine Club.

Mr. Cain, 77, passed away Monday, May 17, at Laird Hospital in Union, MS. He was born in Jackson, TN, on June 25, 1943, to D.W. and Dorothy Mills Cain.

Mr. Cain was a member of Shiloh Independent Methodist Church and the Winona Masonic Lodge. He was a Vietnam Veteran, serving in both the US Army and US Air Force. He was a truck driver before retiring.

Mr. Cain was preceded in death by his parents, D.W. and Dorothy Mae Mills Cain; and his first wife, Gloria Overstreet Cain.

Mr. Cain is survived by his wife, Connie Cain of Kosciusko; his daughter, Robin Burris of Senatobia; his son, Rodney Cain, Jr. of Coldwater; and stepchildren, Amber and Micah Cox of Kosciusko and Michael and Elvis Walden of Tennessee; and a host of grandchildren.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Shriners Children's Hospital, P.O. Box 863765, Orlando, FL 32886.

Oliver Funeral Home of Winona, Inc, (www.ofhwinona.com) is in charge of arrangements.