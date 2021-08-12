Robert H. “Bobby” Coleman, Jr., 61, passed away on Thursday, August 12, 2021.

Our dad was so pure and kindhearted. His intentions were always honorable and thought out. He enjoyed life, he loved Jesus and he loved serving his church family. He served at the mission in West Point often and he woke up early on Sunday mornings to make breakfast for the entire church.

He was a generous man who always made us feel loved without conditions. He loved Mississippi State sports and supporting his dawgs. He loved Atlanta Braves baseball games in the Coca-Cola section with his son Brayden and loved picking on him, too. He loved crab fishing with his daughter, Taylor, in Alaska and sleepovers at Delta State. He loved road trips and sushi dates with Morgan. He spent hours showing Tim (aka the outlaw) how to make the perfect Boston butt and would keep him busy with projects around the house as he happily delegated.

Sandra and Bobby loved to travel and they experienced so many cultures and created so many memories together over their 36 years of marriage. They served together without hesitation and built a family together. He loved our momma well.

He was our protector, our provider, and the first person we called when we needed life advice on how to “adult.” He always had a smile on his face, he couldn’t help but get “tickled” when he told us stories and was our very own personal weatherman. He relentlessly supported us and our dreams. He was dependable and he was the first person any of us called when we needed help. He always showed up, no matter what.

We miss him, we miss his presence, his joy for simple things, his perspective during challenges, and his “I love yous” most. We are grateful he was ours.

Preceded in death by his parents Bob and Ollie Coleman, sister Pamela Coleman and grandson Asher Cloud Anderson.

He was survived by wife, Sandra; daughter, Morgan and her husband, Tim; daughter, Taylor; and son, Brayden.

A memorial service will be held at Meadowview Baptist Church in honor of Bobby’s life in Starkville on Saturday, August 14, 2021, at 11 a.m.

You can leave the family a condolence at www.welchfuneralhomes.com.