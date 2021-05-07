Robert Grenn Burns, 90, a resident of Bogue Chitto, MS, went to be with his Lord and Savior on May 5, 2021, surrounded by his loving family.

A visitation for Mr. Burns will be held Sunday, May 9, from 1 p.m. until the services begin at 3 p.m. at Brookhaven Funeral Home. Graveside services will be held at his final resting place, Easthaven Cemetery in Brookhaven, MS. Brother Skip Atchison will officiate the services.

Mr. Burns was the son of the late Lt. Col. Frank George and Elsa Grenn Burns. He also served and protected his country in the United States Army.

He graduated from Louisiana State University with a bachelor's degree in Animal Husbandry. Mr. Burns and his only brother, Frank E., joined to form the Burns Brothers Company. They were many different types of farmers over the years; from cattle, to combining seed, bailing hay, cutting timber, and finally to tree farming before their retirement.

Mr. Burns loved his family and God. He was an active member of Jackson Street United Methodist Church where he loved singing in the choir, teaching Sunday School, and attending worship service and Men's Club.

Mr. Burns was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Frank E. Burns; his paternal grandparents, Edward and Rosalie Burns; his maternal grandparents, Edward and Ada Grenn; and a host of aunts, uncles, and cousins.

He was survived by his wife and soul mate of 52 years, Bonnie Adams Burns; two daughters Tracy Burns Jackson (Billy) and Terri Burns-Mabile (Matt); 11 grandchildren, Colby Mabile, Sage Mabile Clark (Shane), Amanda Jackson, Taylor Lewis, Robert Frank "Robbie" Mabile (Mr. Burns and his brother's namesake), Alexandra Jackson, AnnaRose Mabile, Samuel Mabile, Amy Mabile, and Benjamin Jackson; as well as many cousins and a loving church family.

The family would like to thank Mr. Burns' caretakers for their many years of dedication: Melvin Sanders, Kiari Smith, Wonder Blue, and Mary Graham.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Jackson Street United Methodist Church in Brookhaven, Mississippi.

To share condolences please visit www.brookhavenfuneralhome.net.