Robert Simmons, 65, passed away Friday evening, May 21, 2021, at his residence.

Visitation was Sunday at Culpepper Funeral Home in Kosciusko. Funeral services are at 11 a.m. on Monday, May 24, at Culpepper Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow at Oak Ridge Cemetery.

Robert was a member of Oak Ridge Church of Christ and had been in the logging business when he was active.

He was preceded in death by his father, Ralph Simmons Sr., and his grandparents, Ellen and D M Simmons.

Robert is survived by his wife, Cindy Hopkins Simmons; his son, Matt Simmons; his daughter, Mindy Garcia and her husband Carlos; his brother, Ralph Simmons (Brenda); and his five grandchildren, Mary Kathryn Simmons, Olivia, Cristian, Isabella, and Isaac Garcia.

Pallbearers will be Ralph Moorhead, Cristian Garcia, Sam Shields, Jeff Kyle, Thomas Burchfield, Jason Coleman, Ricky Vowell, and Johnnie Powell.