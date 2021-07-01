Richard LaDon Ray, known as “Don” to everyone, went to be with his Heavenly Father on Friday, July 2, 2021.

Don was born on November 9, 1944, in Attala County, was raised in Zama, with his siblings. Upon graduation from Zama Attendance Center 1962, he married his sweetheart, Peggy Sue Thrasher on August 11, 1962. They shared nearly 59 years together.

Don’s career began in the agriculture equipment business soon after and spanned some 40 years, spending the last 16 of those years with Malone Tractor. During his lifetime, Don attended church regularly. In 1970, while living in Dallas, with his wife and daughter, Don accepted Jesus as his Lord and Savior. He moved his family back to Zama, in 1973, and began attending Zama Baptist Church, the church he attended with his family as a child. In the early 80s, God called Don into the ministry and on December 28, 1986, Bro. Don Ray was ordained. Throughout the 35 years of Don’s ministry he has served 4 churches: Sandhill Baptist Church (Neshoba County), Doty Springs Baptist Church (Attala County), Wiggins Baptist Church, and his last four years with Emmanuel Baptist Church. While living in Leake County since 2000, Bro. Don has also served in the Prison Ministry at the Leake County Correctional Facility, and on March 5, 2020, was honored to receive a Chaplain Emeritus award for his years of services as Chaplain at Baptist Memorial-Leake.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Samuel Velma Ray and Minnie Kelly Ray; three brothers, Bro. Sammy Ray, Tommy Ray, and Ronnie Ray; and, one sister, Jimmie Rene Horne.

Don leaves behind his wife of 59 years, Peggy Sue Thrasher; a daughter, Mala Ray (David); five grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. Don is also survived by a brother, Robert “Bobby” Ray of Hurley; a sister, Jo Norris of Pearl; and by his many nieces and nephews that he loved dearly.

A celebration has been planned for Saturday, July 10, 2021, at 2 p.m., with visitation of family and friends beginning at 1 p.m. at Emmanuel Baptist Church, 134 Highway 35, South, Walnut Grove.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Emmanuel Baptist, Children’s of Mississippi (Blair E. Batson Hospital) or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.