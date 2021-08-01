Raymond “Trey” Collins, 41, of Kosciusko, MS, passed away Monday, July 26, 2021.

He was a member of Kosciusko First Baptist Church. He was a dispatcher for KLLM Transport.

He is survived by his wife, Paula, of Kosciusko, MS; two daughters, Macie Collins and Maddy Kate Collins of Kosciusko, MS; maternal grandfather, Donald Laney Edwards; an aunt, Theresa Henry; and a host of aunts, uncles and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Raymond David “Dakie” Collins, Jr. and Donna Vance Edwards; maternal grandmother Marie Edwards; paternal grandparents, Raymond David Collins, Sr. and Edith Collins; and a cousin, Neely Henry Miller.

Graveside services were Saturday, July 31, 2021, at Liberty Chapel Cemetery in McCool, MS.

Memorials may be made to Blair E. Batson https://www.umc.edu/Office_of_Development/Give_Now.html