Paula Jarrell, 70, of Kosciusko, MS, passed away October 13, 2021, at her residence.

She was a homemaker.

Paula is survived by one son, William “Bushwick” (Brandy) Jernigan of Kosciusko, MS; five daughters, Rhonda (Jeff) Reed of Jacksonville, FL, Leslie Shelley of Rome, GA, Cindy (Gary) Robbins of Brandon, MS, Madonna Gipson of Jacksonville, FL, and Carol Proctor of Hutchinson, KS; two sisters, Sara Moffett of Vicksburg, MS, and Patti Rhine of Doniphan, MO; 13 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; and brother-in-law, Dwayne DuBard.

She was preceded in death by her parents Paul Pullen and Shirley Moffett Felder; and one sister Jeanne DuBard.

Visitation is 10 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. Friday, October 15, at Jordan Funeral Home in Kosciusko. Graveside services will be at 11 a.m. at Parkway Cemetery with Rev. Donald Self will be officiating.

Memorials may be sent to St. Jude www.stjude.org or Blair E. Batson Children’s Hospital.