Paula Dean Myrick, 72, of Canton, MS, passed away Thursday, May 13, 2021, at Hospice Ministries in Ridgeland.

Visitation was Monday, May 17, 2021, at First Baptist Church of Madison with funeral services following at First Baptist Church of Madison and a graveside service at Parkway Cemetery in Kosciusko, MS.

Paula is survived by her husband, Mike Myrick; sons, Kevin Huff (Cindy), Keith Huff (Kimmie), and Chris Myrick (Michelle); brothers, Don, Dwight, and Jimmy Middleton; grandchildren, Regan Huff, Lindsay Fusiler (Donavon), and Mitchell Huff; and great-grandchildren, Kylee, Anthony, and Liv.

She was a member of First Baptist Church of Madison and worked as a personnel administrator for Medicare.

Paula is preceded in death by her parents, Lawrence and Waldene Butler Middleton.

For online condolences please visit culpepperfuneralhome.com.