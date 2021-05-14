Paula Dean Myrick, 72, of Canton, MS, passed away Thursday, May 13, 2021, at Hospice Ministries in Ridgeland.

Visitation is from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Monday, May 17, at First Baptist Church of Madison. Funeral services are at 11 a.m. on Monday, May 17, at First Baptist Church of Madison with a graveside service at 1:30 p.m. at Parkway Cemetery in Kosciusko, MS.

Paula is survived by her husband, Mike Myrick; sons, Kevin Huff (Cindy), Keith Huff (Kimmie), and Chris Myrick (Michelle); brothers, Don, Dwight, and Jimmy Middleton; grandchildren, Regan Huff, Lindsay Fusiler (Donavon) and Mitchell Huff; and great-grandchildren, Kylee, Anthony, and Liv.

She was a member at First Baptist Church of Madison and worked as a personnel administrator for Medicare.

Paula is preceded in death by her parents, Lawrence and Waldene Butler Middleton.

