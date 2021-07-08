Paul Edward “Scooter” Merchant III, 47, passed away Wednesday, July 7, 2021, at his home in the McVille community. Scooter was born on October 29, 1973, in Kosciusko, MS. A locksmith by trade, he loved hunting, fishing, working on motorcycles, and racing go carts.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Paul Edward and Polly Merchant, and Joe Reid and Marjorie Pace.

Visitation was Thursday, July 8, at Jordan Funeral Home in Kosciusko, MS. Graveside funeral services will be Friday, July 9, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Isaacs Cemetery in the McVille community with Rev. Ralph Hunt officiating.

He is survived by a daughter, Brittany Nicole Merchant; parents, Paul Edward and Kathy Merchant; brothers, Terry Merchant and Timmy Merchant of McVille; step-grandfather Mike Williamson of Thomastown; and aunts, uncles, and cousins of Mcville and Thomastown.

Those serving as pallbearers are Guy Springer, Scotty Harrison, Brad Shaffer, Bubba Jenkins, Chris Ellington, and Ryan Manuel.

Memorials may be made to Isaacs Cemetery Fund C/O James Pinkard, 2232 Hwy 43, South Kosciusko, MS 39090.

For online condolences visit www.jordanfuneralhome.com. Jordan Funeral Home in Kosciusko is in charge of arrangements.