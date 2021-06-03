Funeral services for Oscar Carl Alexander were held on Tuesday, June 1, 2021, at 2 p.m. at Bowers Funeral Home in Teague. Bro. Clayton Smith and Bro Ed Ridge officiated. Interment followed the services at Driver Cemetery with Masonic Graveside Rites.

Mr. Alexander passed away on Saturday, May 29, 2021, at his home near Streetman, tended to by his loving wife of 67 years; one day before their sixty-eighth anniversary.

He was born in Attala County, on July 29, 1929, grew up there and entered into the U. S. Army where he was stationed in Korea for two years during the Korean War. He married June West of Teague on May 30, 1953. The couple lived in Dallas and later Memphis, before returning to Teague in 1961 to go into a business partnership selling auto parts. By 1970, Mr. Alexander had bought out his partners and changed the name of the company to Carl’s Auto Parts. He sold the business in 1984 but remained working there for several years, and later worked for Leon’s Garage parttime before he retired. Mr. Alexander was a member of Cotton Gin Masonic Lodge #154 for over thirty-four years, and a member of First Baptist Church of Streetman.

He is survived by his faithful and loving wife, June Alexander; three daughters, Carla Wettermark, Joyce Hubert and husband Mike, and Terri Higdon; one sister, Peggy McCain; two brothers, John Alexander and Larry Alexander; seven grandchildren; twelve great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; numerous nieces, nephews, and an abundance of friends.

Mr. Alexander was preceded in death by his parents, Oscar Howard & Alma Rivers Alexander; two sisters, Nellie Norwood and Loree Cody; and one brother, Joe Alexander.

The family requests memorials be made to the Wounded Warrior Project online at www.woundedwarriorproject.org.