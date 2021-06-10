Mrs. Mary Genelle Summers, 78, of Kosciusko, MS, passed away Tuesday, June 8, 2021, at UMMC Grenada.

Visitation will be Thursday, June 10, from 5 to 8 p.m. at Jordan Funeral Home. Funeral Services will be Friday, June 11, at 11 a.m. at Jordan Funeral Home with burial to follow at Parkway Cemetery with Rev. Donald Self, Robert “Redd” Levy, and Rev. Allen Jonas.

She was a member of Jerusalem Baptist Church and a member of Jimmy Swaggart Ministries. Mrs. Summers was retired from Attala Nursing Center and Winona Manor after working as a Certified Nursing Assistant.

Mrs. Summers is survived by three daughters, Ramona Allen (Joe Hood) of Carmack, Rhonda (Bill) Allen of Kosciusko, and Rebecca (Todd) McDaniel of Sallis; nine grandchildren, Amanda Hood, Jeromy Allen, Michelle Hunt, Cameron McDaniel, Jessica Pettit, Amber Allen, Mandy Allen, Carmen Ervin, and Renee Rhodes; 18 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandson.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Jessie and Gladys Mayfield Brunt; her husband of 60 years of marriage, Charles Summers.

Pallbearers are Jeromy Allen, Cameron McDaniel, Hunter Hood, Kole Hunt, Colby Allen, and Justin Hunt.

Memorials may be made to Jimmy Swaggart Ministries https://www.jsm.org/ .

For online condolences visit www.jordanfuneralhome.com.