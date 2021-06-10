Michael Carol Kyle, 32, passed away Friday, June 11, 2021, at his home in Kosciusko, MS.

Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday, June 14, 2021 at Culpepper Funeral Home. Burial will be in Parkway Cemetery, Michael will be laid to rest beside his loving brother Colby Kyle, in Kosciusko, MS.

Michael was born February 15, 1989, in Kosciusko, MS, to Mike and Lori Moyer Kyle. In addition to his parents, he is survived by his brothers, Tanner Kyle and Kyle Hopkins; nephew, Kipton Moyer Kyle; and grandmothers, Nancy Moyer and Helen Kyle.

He is preceded in death by his brother, Colby Moyer Kyle and his grandfathers, Carol Kyle and Larry Moyer.

Michael was a member of First Baptist Church in Kosciusko. He graduated in 2007 from Kosciusko High School and attended Holmes Community College. He owned and operated Kyle Lawn Service. Michael loved to spend time on the water. He loved fishing, boating, canoeing and found joy in wood working, and doing things with his hands. Michael loved his family and friends and we loved him unconditionally.