Mavis Elizabeth Rhodes, 85, of Kosciusko, MS ,passed away Tuesday, May 25, 2021.

Graveside services will be held Friday, May 28, at 11 a.m. at Parkway Cemetery. Rev. Jeremy Tillman and Rev. Junior Davis will officiate the service.

Mrs. Rhodes was a member of Williamsville Baptist Church. She was an artist and loved to sew. She was a cosmetologist for 37 years.

She is survived by her husband, Jack Rhodes; sons, Randy (Brenda) Rhodes of Kosciusko, MS, and Todd Rhodes of Kosciusko, MS; daughters, Melissa (Steve) DeFord of Madison, MS, and Dawn (West) Frazure of Kosciusko, MS; sisters, Barbara Dickerson of McAdams, Sandra Purvis of Pearl, MS, Brenda Robinson of Flowood, MS, and Linda Moore of Byram, MS; grandchildren, Molli Sledge, Brandon (Shauna) Rhodes, Matthew (Kayla) Williams, Haley Rhodes, Jena Kes, and Griffin Frazure; and numerous great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Earl and Molly “Mae” Steadman Skeen; son, Joe Rhodes; brothers, Emmett Skeen, Jack Skeen, Roy Skeen; and sister, Frances “Sister” Cohea.

Pallbearers will be Brandon Rhodes, Griffin Frazure, Matthew Williams, Eric Kerr, Stacy Robinson, and Ricky Skeen. Honorary Pallbearers will be Larry Skeen, and Kavin Skeen.