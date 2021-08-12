Mrs. Mary S. Muirhead was born in Attala County, MS, on August 20, 1932 to her parents, John Louis and Emma Miller Bruce, who preceded her in death. She passed away at Tyler Holmes Memorial Hospital in Winona, MS, on August 14, 2021, just days shy of her 89th birthday.

She was a longtime resident of Vaiden, and a retired certified nurse assistant. Mrs. Muirhead was a faithful member of Shiloh Independent Methodist Church, as long as her health permitted. She was an avid reader of the Bible and did her best to live by the standards and instruction in her Christian walk, even composing and singing music of the gospel message. Her family loved her very much, and she loved them. Spending time socializing with her friends was a favorite pass time. A good summarization of her life would be that of faith, family and friends.

Survivors include her children, William L. Muirhead, John Muirhead, Diana Smith, Cynthia Hammes, Wes Muirhead, Jerry Muirhead, Penny Spears and Kevin Spears; two brothers, John T. Bruce, and Robert "Pete" Bruce; many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

Preceding her in death are her husband, William Ralph Muirhead; two children, Ricky Spears and Gerald Muirhead; and one sister, Dolly Lindsey.

Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, August 17, from the Shiloh Independent Methodist Church Cemetery under the direction of Ott & Lee Funeral Home in Forest.