Mrs. Mary Malone, 95, of Kosciusko, MS, passed away August 25, 2021, at Baptist Medical Center-Attala.

She was born in Alcorn County, MS, on October 20, 1925. She was the daughter of Rev. C.F. and Zellie (McGlothin) Anglin.

Mrs. Malone was a member of Parkway Baptist Church where she taught Sunday School for the women’s class for many years. She worked in accounting at Ivey’s for 28 years and for Ivey National for 15 years. She retired after 43 years with Ivey’s. She was a volunteer at the Natchez Trace Visitor Center for many years.

Mrs. Malone is survived by one son, Kenny Malone (Darlene) of French Camp, MS; one daughter, Christie Malone of Yazoo City, MS; three grandchildren, Amy Schaefer of Cummings, GA, Matt (Shelley) Malone of Kosciusko, MS, and Tate Albin (Lacey) of Ethel, MS; two great-grandchildren, Evie Malone and Ensley Albin; and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Calvin Malone; daughter, Cathy Malone Albin; son-in-law, Lynnis Albin; brother, Ernest Anglin; and sister, Esther Nail.

Following a service, burial was in Poplar Springs Baptist Church Cemetery in Montgomery County. Rev. Derrick Wilson officiated the services.

Serving as pallbearers are Tony Thomas, Gary Anglin, Allen Pepper, Cloyce Nail, Bert Nail, and Matt Malone.

Memorials may be sent to Poplar Springs Baptist Church Cemetery, 81 Lake Ruth Drive, French Camp, MS, 39745; Parkway Baptist Church, 1020 South Huntington St., Kosciusko, MS, 39090; French Camp Academy, www.frenchcamp.org; Gideons International MS Association, P.O. Box 1282, Kosciusko, MS, 39090.