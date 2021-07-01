Mrs. Mary L. Irving, 89, of Kosciusko, passed away July 5, 2021, at her residence.

Visitation was from 10 to 11 a.m. on Wednesday, July 7, at Jordan Funeral Home. Graveside funeral services will be Wednesday, July 7, at 11 a.m. at Parkway Cemetery. Rev. Gary Glazier and Rev. Buddy Irving officiated.

Mrs. Irving was a member of Kosciusko First United Methodist Church where she served as church secretary for 13 years. She was also a homemaker.

She is survived by her husband, Eugene Irving of Kosciusko; son, Buddy (Carol) Irving of Vernon, Alabama; daughter, Teresa Irving (Marc) Wilson of Madison; three grandchildren, Anna Irving of Tupelo, Rebecca Day Wagner of Atlanta, and Gregory Day of San Jose, California; and five great-grandchildren.

Mrs. Irving was preceded in death by her parents, Irvin “Buddy” and Jessie Carpenter Lewis and one brother, Eddie Lewis.