Mary Jean “Skinner” Wilson, 85, of the Carmack community, passed away June 7, 2021, at the Attala Nursing Center.

Visitation was on Wednesday, June 9, from 10 to 11:30 a.m. at Jordan Funeral Home in Kosciusko. Graveside services were Wednesday, June 9, at noon at Providence Cemetery in the Carmack community. Rev. Gary Thornton will be officiating the service.

Mary was a member of Sandhill Baptist Church. She worked at Wilson Dairy Farm.

Mary was preceded in death by her parents, Leon and Mildred Pauline Campbell Rucker; husband, Roy Franklin Wilson; two brothers, Sap Rucker and Robby Rucker; and one sister, Pauline “Sis” Vaughn.

She is survived by sons, Terry (Tanya) Wilson of Carmack, and Mark “Buzzy” (Liz) Wilson of Carmack; grandchildren, Morgan Wilson (Justin) Hollis, Landon Wilson, Jakob Wilson, and Jerod Wilson; numerous nieces and nephews, Sharon James, Billy Wilson, Joe Wilson, Joey Vaughn, David Vaughn, Sherry Vaughn, Eddie Rucker, Susan Rone, and Pam Fox.

Pallbearers were Steven Goss, Ronnie Armstrong, Joe Wilson, Junior James, Leon Rucker, and Joey Vaughn.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to American Diabetes Association at http://www.diabetes.org/ or to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital at https://www.stjude.org/donate/donate-to-st-jude.html.

