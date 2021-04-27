Mary Ellen Graham Burns, 90, passed away Tuesday, April 27, 2021, at her residence.

Visitation will be Friday, April 30, at 10 a.m. at Jordan Funeral Home in Kosciusko. Funeral services will follow at 11 a.m. at Jordan Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will be at Carson Ridge Cemetery with Rev. Johnny Hearn, Rev. Mark Longino, and Rev. Joe Russell officiating.

Mary Ellen was born April 9, 1931, in Ethel, MS, to Eugene Bennett Graham and Ellen Bell Graham. She was a retired registered nurse working at the Delta Medical Center and the last 10 years at Kidney Care in Greenville, MS.

In her retirement, she enjoyed working in her yard and loved her flowers. She was a member of Shiloh Baptist Church in Big Creek, where she taught Sunday School for many years.

She was survived by one daughter, Sarah Burns Rounsaville, and her husband Billy, of Big Creek, MS; three grandchildren, John Walter Rounsaville, and his wife, Laura, Rebecca Dawn Rounsaville Wells, and her husband, John, and Jennifer Rounsaville, wife of Charles David Rounsaville, Mary Ellen’s grandson that preceded her in death; nine great-grandchildren, Sydney Rounsaville Bloodworth, Jacob Everette Rounsaville, Chloe Grace Blakely, Beau Colin Blakely, Luke Tucker Rounsaville, Graham Wilson Rounsaville, Jane Reese Rounsaville, Amber Grace Wells, and John Bryson Wells.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Charles Everette Burns; daughter, Rebecca (Becky) Burns; grandson, Charles David Rounsaville; one sister, Lavis Ray; two brothers, James Graham and Theo Graham.

Pallbearers will be Billy Rounsaville, John Rousaville, John Wells, Drew Bloodworth, Larry Pee, and Grady Graham. Honorary pallbearers will be Marvin Graham, Mike Bell, Marion Burns, Ted Burns, Andy Doty, and James Hughes.

Jordan Funeral Home in Kosciusko is in charge of arrangements.