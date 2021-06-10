Mrs. Martina Palmertree Mayfield, 78, of Vaiden, passed away Tuesday, June 8, 2021, at Baptist Medical Center in Jackson.

Visitation will be held on Saturday from 10 a.m. until service time at Oliver Funeral Home in Winona. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 12, in the Oliver Funeral Home Chapel, with burial following in Old Plank Cemetery near Vaiden. Rev. Richard Rankin and Rev. David Westmoreland will officiate the services.

Pallbearers will be Jason Palmertree, Tyler Tutor, Dr. Bob Filgo, Warren Smith, David Butler and John Butler. Honorary pallbearers will be Billy Joe Ferguson, Tommy Ellis and Harry Tollison.

She was born March 5, 1943, in Carroll County, to Jason Otto and Opal Hortense McClellan Palmertree. Mrs. Mayfield was a member of Vaiden Baptist Church and attended the J.C. McWhorter Sunday School class. She was a member of the Fort Rosalee Chapter Daughters of American Revolution, served as State Treasurer of the Daughters of American Revolution, former Girl Scout troop leader #314, current President of the Mississippi State Society Southern Dames of America. She was also a member of Solomon Magee Chapter Mississippi State Society United States Daughters of the War of 1812, Vaiden Friends of the Library, Carmack Community Center Club, Carmack Ladies Club and served on the Old Plank Cemetery Trust Committee. She was an avid seamstress and quilter. She donated handmade gowns and teddy bears to children in the hospital and chemo caps for patients of St. Dominic's Hospital Cancer Center.

Mrs. Mayfield was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Patricia Faye Tollison; and brother, Dr. Hiram Douglas Palmertree.

Survivors include her husband, James Mayfield of Vaiden; daughter, Dana Moore (Mark) of Vaiden; one grandson, James Marcus Moore of Flowood and several nieces and nephews.

Memorial contributions may be made to Old Plank Cemetery Trust, 36 CR 3, Vaiden, MS 39176.

Oliver Funeral Home of Winona (www.ofhwinona.com) is in charge of arrangements.