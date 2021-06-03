Mark A. “Opie” Lassiter, 41, passed away Wednesday, May 26, 2021, at the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson.

Visitation was Sunday, May 30, at Jordan Funeral Home in Kosciusko with funeral services following. Rev. Danny Rosamond officiated. Interment was in Parkway Cemetery.

Mark was born on May 17, 1980, in Alcorn County to John Philip Lassiter and Cynthia Stonestreet Lassiter. He was a former member of the Williamsville Assembly of God and was the owner/operator of Second Chance Solutions doing construction.

Mark was survived by three sons, Dylan Lassiter and his fiancé, Maddy Martin of Kosciusko, Caleb Lassiter of Kosciusko, and Cameron Schexnaider of Lake Arthur, Louisiana; mother, Cynthia S. Lassiter of Kosciusko; father, Phil Lassiter of Kosciusko.

He was preceded in death by his brother, Michael Lassiter; paternal grandparents, Clifford and Beatrice Lassiter; and maternal grandparents, Shelley and Johnnie M. Stonestreet.

Memorials may be made to Mississippi Organ Recovery Agency, 4400 Lakeland Drive Flowood, MS, 39232.

