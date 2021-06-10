LeeAnn Caouette, 67, born on April 4, 1954, in Kosciusko passed away Thursday, September 30, 2021, at Oktibbeha Hospital with family and loved ones around her.

Funeral services were Sunday, October 3, 2021 at Culpepper Funeral Home Chapel with burial to follow at Pleasant Grove Cemetery in Singleton, MS.

LeeAnn is survived by her sons, Kevin Caouette, Joey Hughes, and honorary son James Smith; daughters, Regina Griffin (Kyle) Melissa Hughes (Robert), and honorary daughter, Tina Spears (Chad); lifelong partner Albert Eubanks; brothers, James Bailey (Frankie) and Donny Brown; sisters, Sheila Clardy and Carlene Hughes; 14 grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren;and multiple nieces and nephews.

LeeAnn loved spending time with family, playing card games, and spoiling her grandkids and great grandkids.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Carlos Bailey and Mary Sivils Brown; step-parents, Frankie D. Brown and Claudia Mae Bailey; first husband ,Brian Caouette; sisters, Patricia Norris, Lucille Hamilton, and Bettye Simmers; brothers, Johnny Brown and Ronnie Farrell; and great-grandson, Matthew Prestin Cole Leach.

