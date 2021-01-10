LeeAnn Caouette, 67, born on April 4, 1954, in Kosciusko passed away Thursday, September 30, 2021, at Oktibbeha Hospital with family and loved ones around her.

Visitation is from 2 to 3 p.m. on Sunday, October 3, at Culpepper Funeral Home. Funeral services are at 3 p.m. in Culpepper Funeral Home Chapel with burial to follow at Pleasant Grove Cemetery in Singleton, MS.

LeeAnn is survived by her sons, Kevin Caouette, Joey Hughes and honorary son James Smith; daughters, Regina Griffin (Kyle) and Melissa Hughes (Robert), and honorary daughter, Tina Spears (Chad); lifelong partner, Albert Eubanks; stepfather, Frankie D. Brown; stepmother, Claudia Mae Bailey; brothers, James Bailey (Frankie) and Donny Brown; sisters, Sheila Clardy and Carlene Hughes; 14 grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and multiple nieces and nephews.

LeeAnn loved spending time with family, playing card games, and spoiling her grandkids and great-grandkids.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Carlos Bailey and Mary Sibils Brown; sisters, Patricia Norris, Lucille Hamilton, and Bettye Simmers; brothers, Johnny Brown and Ronnie Farrell; and great-grandson, Matthew Prestin Cole Leach.

