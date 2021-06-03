Joyce Anne Burrell, 61, of Kosciusko, passed away Sunday, June 6, 2021, at her residence.

Visitation is from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 8, at Culpepper Funeral Home in Kosciusko. Funeral services were at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, June 9, at Culpepper Funeral Home Chapel, with burial following at Parkway Cemetery.

She was a member of Crestview Church, was a nurse in Georgia, a nursing assistant in Durant, and a homemaker.

She was preceded in death by her son, James Corey Burrell; parents, Charles and Rosalinda Fisher McRaney; brother, Daryl McRaney; and sister, Cheryl.

Joyce is survived by her husband, James E. Burrell; daughter, Tera Anne Burrell; grandson, Corey James Johnson; granddaughter, Hailey Jane Johnson; stepmother, Mary Elizabeth McRaney; and brothers, Wyatt, Tim, and Tom McRaney.

