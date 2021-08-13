John Addison Rosamond, 94, passed away Monday, August 9, 2021, at Rush Medical Center in Meridian, MS.

Graveside services are at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, August 17, at Community Gospel Cemetery in Ethel.

Addison is survived by his sons, Don Rosamond (Pat), Weis Rosamond (Debbie), and Bruce Rosamond (Willy-Lee); daughters, Joyce Norwood and Kathy Carver; 14 grandchildren; and 33 great-grandchildren.

He was a member of Community Gospel Church, worked in construction, and was a welder for Anel in Winona, MS.

Addison was preceded in death by his wife of 62 years, Mary Lou Rosamond; grandson, Darrell Norwood; and three great-grandchildren, Caleb, Ashton, and Joshua.

