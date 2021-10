Joan Palmertree, 75, passed away Monday, October 4, 2021.

Graveside services are at 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, October 6, at Hebron Cemetery in Montgomery County with Bobby Palmertree officiating.

Joan is survived by several nieces and nephews.

She was born on January 26, 1946, in Montgomery County to the late Willie Earl and Bessie Yates Palmertree.

She is preceded in death by her parents and her brother Larry Palmertree.

For online condolences please visit culpepperfuneralhome.com.