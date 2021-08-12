Jimmy Dee Kellum, 66, of Kosciusko, MS, passed away on August 14, 2021.

Visitation is Wednesday, August 18, from 5 to 8 p.m. at Jordan Funeral Home., Kosciusko.

Graveside services are Thursday, August 19, at Carson Ridge Cemetery at 2 p.m. Rev. Donald Self will officiate.

Jimmy was a member of Second Baptist Church. He is retired from the United States military. He served in the U.S. Marines and the U.S. Army in the Vietnam conflict. He was a proud member of D.A.V.

Mr. Kellum is survived by his wife, Stephanie Kellum of Kosciusko, MS; three sons, Jimmy Dee Kellum,J r. of Kosciusko, MS, Daniel Lance Kellum of Kosciusko, MS, and Matthew Glenn Kellum of Hattiesburg, MS; one daughter, Amanda Kellum of Kosciusko, MS; two sisters, Margaret Thorpe of Kosciusko, MS, and Charlotte Jeter of Texas; one brother, Wayne Kellum of Kosciusko, MS; six grandchildren; and a host of nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Hubert Earl and Ada Leona Hunt Kellum; one sister, Nancy Abernathy; and one brother, Darriell Kellum.

Jordan Funeral Home of Kosciusko is in charge of arrangements.

Memorials may be made to Second Baptist Church. for online condolences visit www.jordanfuneralhome.com.