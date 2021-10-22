Jimmy D. Weaver, 81, of Kosciusko, MS, passed away Wednesday, October 20, 2021 at Baptist Medical Center-Attala.

Funeral aervices were Saturday, October 23, at Jordan Funeral Home Chapel with burial to follow at Marvin Chapel Cemetery with Rev. David Meadows officiating.

Jimmy worked for the United States Postal Service for over 30 years. He was a veteran in the U.S. Army. Jimmy was a member of Marvin Chapel United Methodist Church where he was very active in the church.

Mr. Weaver is survived by his wife, Annette Adams Weaver of Kosciusko, MS; one daughter, Angela Weaver Tommasini (Joe) of Madison, MS; one son, Bryan Weaver (Tracy) of Kosciusko, MS; one sister, Jean Craig of Lena, MS; two sisters-in-law, Sue Weaver of Pearl, MS, and Vivian Weaver of Lena, MS; six grandchildren, Alyssa Tommasini, Adam Tommasini, Austin Tommasini, Meagan Weaver, Tyler Weaver, and Matthew Weaver, and also a number of nieces and nephews.

Jimmy was preceded in death by his parents, Elton and Annie Mae Hall Weaver; brothers, L.C. Weaver, Curtis Weaver, Kenneth Weaver; and sisters, Aldorene Moore, Lou Pace, and Paulette Smith.

Serving as pallbearers were Austin Tommasini, Adam Tommasini, Tyler Weaver, Matthew Weaver, Steve Weaver, Coleman Sanders, and Bradley Sanders.

Memorials may be made to Marvin Chapel Cemetery Fund or Gideon International MS Association P.O. Box 1282 Kosciusko, MS 39090.

Jordan Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.