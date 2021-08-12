Jeanette Nowell, 83, passed away Monday, Aug. 9, 2021, at Cabot Rehab and Nursing Center in Cabot, Arkansas.

Private services are Thursday at Culpepper Funeral Home Chapel.

Jeanette is survived by her sons, Kenny Nowell (Lynn) of Sherwood, Arkansas, Jimmy Nowell (Alicia) of Madison, Tommy Nowell (Cindy) of Raleigh, North Carolina, Gary Nowell (Kathy) of Madison, and Kevin Nowell (Alyson) of McKinney, Texas; 12 grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren; brothers, Hugh Hollingsworth and Billy Frank Hollingsworth; and sister, Betty Owen.

She was a member of Parkway Baptist Church and worked for M&F Bank.

Jeanette was preceded in death by her husband Charles Nowell, parents Stillman and Eva Pierson Hollingsworth, siblings Pat Hollingsorth, Shelby Dawkins, and Don Hollingsworth.

For online condolences please visit culpepperfuneralhome.com.