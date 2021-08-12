Janice W. Parks, 64, of Kosciusko, MS, passed away on August 12, 2021, at her residence.

She was a member of the Seven Day Adventist Church in Pearl. She was a cafeteria manager at Kosciusko School District.

Mrs. Parks is survived by her husband, Alvis Parks of Kosciusko, MS; daughter, Elizabeth Renee Mayo of Kosciusko, MS; son, James Dewayne Mayo (Sarah) of Philadephia, MS; and two grandchildren, MaeLei Klaire Mayo and Matty K. Mayo.

She was preceded in death by her parents Clifton and Catherine Richart Webster; one daughter Cynthia LeeAnn Mayo.

Visitation is Saturday, August 14, at Jordan Funeral Home in Kosciusko from 5 to 8 p.m., and Sunday, August 15, from 1 to 3 p.m. Funeral services are Sunday, August 15, at 3 p.m. at Jordan Funeral Home Chapel with burial to follow at Bethel Methodist Church Cemetery. Rev. Murvin Camachee will be officiating.

