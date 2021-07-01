Janice Mangrum Walton, 64, passed away July 1, 2021, at St. Dominic Hospital.

Funeral services were Saturday, July 3, at Doty Springs Baptist Church with burial following at Doty Springs Cemetery. Visitation preceded the funeral services at Culpepper Funeral Home followed by additional visitation at Doty Springs Baptist Church.

Janice is survived by her husband, Charles Walton; daughters, Jennifer Keith (Barry) and Denise Skinner (Shannon); brothers, Edward D. Mangrum (June) and Eddie Mangrum (Glenda); grandchildren, Charleigh Keith, Jarrett Keith (Lauren), Ben Cumberland, and Kalee Cumberland; and great-granddaughter, Willa-Kayte Keith.

She was employed with Walmart Corporation and Universal Electric in Kosciusko. She was a member of Doty Springs Baptist Church.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Ester and Irene Green Mangrum.

In lieu of flowers, donate to Doty Springs Baptist Church or Cemetery, P.O. Box 266, Ethel, MS, 39067.

For online condolences please visit culpepperfuneralhome.com.