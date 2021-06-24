Janice Savell Gibson, 63, of McCool, MS, formerly of Sebastopol, MS, passed away June 22, 2021.

Funeral services are Saturday, June 26, at 2 p.m. at Rocky Point Baptist Church. Rev. Don Cook will officiate.

Mrs. Gibson was a member of Rocky Point Baptist Church. She was a retired pharmacy technician at Carthage Discount Drugs. She was a cosmetologist. Mrs. Gibson was active in V.F.W. where she donated her time at the state veterans’ home in Kosciusko. She loved spending time with her grandchildren.

She is survived by her daughter Emalea Wiley (Jason) Moore of Carthage, MS; two sisters, Anita Meador (Davey) of Decatur, MS, and Annette Boykin (David) of Sebastapol, MS; four grandchildren, Jaylea, Knight, Haze, and Emma Moore; two step-grandchildren, Jack and Allie Grayce Gibson. She is survived by numerous nieces and nephews.

Mrs. Gibson was preceded in death by her parents, Albert Moody and Laura White Savell.

Memorials may be made to Rocky Point Cemetery Fund, c/o of Gregg Moore , 3905 Rocky Point Road, Carthage, MS, 39051.