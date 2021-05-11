Janet Catherine Strittman, 75, of Ethel, MS, passed away Sunday, May 9, 2021, at the University Hospital.

Graveside service will be held Friday, May 14, at 2 p.m. at Marvin Chapel Cemetery with Rev. Chester Carlisle officiating. Visitation will be held Friday, May 14, from noon until service time at Jordan Funeral Home.

She was a member of Ethel Baptist Church. Janet worked for many years as a bookkeeper for JC Penny, Industrial Finance, and Jordan Funeral Home. She was most known as being a “Meme” to her grandkids which was her pride and joy.

Janet loved the Lord and her family with her whole heart. She enjoyed writing poetry, painting, and most of all reading and studying God’s word.

Janet is survived by her husband of 56 years, William Strittman of Ethel, MS; daughters, Liz (Buzzy) Wilson (Mark) of Carmack, MS and Kathi Reed (Tim) of Noxapater, MS; three grandchildren, Jakob Wilson, Jarod Wilson, and Karly Reed; brother, Gerald (Sweetpea) Herring (Donna) of Milton, FL; one niece, Cindy (Dr. Roman) Bautista of Milton, FL; two great-nieces, Ava and Mia Bautista of Milton, FL.

Janet is preceded in death by her parents, Cleon and Kathleen Herring of Ethel.

Pallbearers will be Jason Hall, Ricky Mayo, Scott Burns, Jason Simmons, and Kevin Riley.

Donations may be made to American Heart Association https://donatenowheart.org/.

