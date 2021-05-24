James Melvin “Mel” Beach, Jr., 66, passed away Saturday, May 8, 2021, at St. Dominic Hospital.

Visitation is at 1:30 p.m. on Monday, May 24, at Culpepper Funeral Home. A memorial service will follow at 2 p.m. at Culpepper Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will be held on a later date.

He retired as a funeral home director and was a member at First Baptist Church of Kosciusko.

He was preceded in death by his parents, James Melvin and Bobbie Maddox Beach.

Mel is survived by his two sisters, Michele Dees and Stephanie Allen.

