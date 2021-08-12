James Hollis Hodges of Ethel, MS, gained his angel wings Thursday, July 29, 2021 surrounded by his family who loved him dearly. He was born on June 23, 1945, to Holley and Lovenia Hodges.

He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Brenda Lindsey Hodges; one son, James Michael “Bubba” Hodges (Dawn); two daughters, Rhonda McElroy (Mark) and Kimberly Steen; four grandchildren, Chris McElroy (Brittany), Chasity McDaniel (Tom), Channin Green (Wendy), and Colby McElroy (Brooke); nine great-grandchildren who loved their Papa so much; and sister, Risa Dubard.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Holley and Lovenia Hodges; and a sister, Mavis Rollins.

He will be greatly missed by all.

A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, August 15, at New Salem Cemetery. Brother Donald Self will officiate.

For online condolences please visit culpepperfuneralhome.com.