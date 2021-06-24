James Dewitt Burns, 82, passed away Friday, June 18, 2021, at the Veterans Memorial Home in Kosciusko.

Memorial services were held on June 20, 2021, at West Carthage Baptist Church. No visitation was planned.

Dewitt is survived by his wife, Jackie Burns; sons, Boyd Burns (Stacy), Brian Burns (Diane), and Bruce Burns (Sheila); daughter, Boneda Faulkner (Danny); brother, Dwight Burns; sisters, Ollie Fratesi and Paulette Green; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

He is an Army veteran and worked in the oil field industry, logging, and farming.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Talmadge and Lucille Burns; and sisters, Laurie Burns Reeves and Jeanette Burns Sanders.

