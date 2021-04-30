James Allen McBride, 33, of Kosciusko, MS, passed away April 22, 2021, in Pennsylvania.

Visitation is from 1 to 3 p.m. on Saturday, May 1, 2021, at Culpepper Funeral Home. Burial will be at a later date.

James Allen is survived by his mother, Deborah Edwards (Jerry); his father, Jeffrey McBride (Deborah); his companion; his son, Harper McBride; his grandmother, Jane Overstreet; his brother, Carson McBride; his sister, April Ballard (Robert); one niece and two nephews.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Mary Louis and Britt McBride and Calvin Overstreet.

He was a self-employed construction worker.

