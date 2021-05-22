Inez Maier was the daughter of Frank and Inez Maier of Aberdeen, MS. After graduating from Aberdeen High School, Inez attended the University of Mississippi, graduating with a degree in English. She worked as an administrative assistant in San Antonio, TX, and Jackson, MS, before beginning her career as a court reporter in Northeast Mississippi. She enjoyed traveling from town-to-town and made many friends along the way.

In 1973, she moved to Kosciusko, MS, when she married William C. (Bill) Stewart and became stepmother to Charles, Beth, Claudia, and Bob. At that time, she attended classes at Mississippi State University to complete a Master’s degree in Counseling.

Anyone who knew Inez also knew about her beautiful singing voice. She was a member of several choruses, including the original Maurice Thompson Singers and the Jackson Choral Society. Her voice graced many a church choir through the years, and she was generous with her talent, serving as a soloist for church services, weddings, and community events. She also had leading roles in several musicals produced by Kosciusko Little Theater in the 1970s.

Inez gave of her time by volunteering at Helping Hands Ministry, as well. She enjoyed serving as the publicity director for the annual Easter Passion Play produced by First United Methodist Church of Kosciusko for a number of years and held other positions in the church and in community clubs, as well.

For the last seven years of her life, Inez lived at AvonLea Assisted Living in Tupelo. Even there she was known for her singing and was loved by the staff and nurses for her cheerful disposition.

Inez was preceded in death by her mother, Inez Maier; her father, Frank B. Maier, Sr.; brothers, Frank B. Maier, Jr. and Bill Maier; and husband, Bill Stewart.

She is survived by her brother, Eugene Maier (Camille); stepchildren, Charles (Wendy), Beth (Marc), Claudia (Paul), and Bob (Wynde); 13 grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews to whom she was affectionately known as “Diddie.”

Visitation will be held in the parlor of First United Methodist Church of Kosciusko from 3 to 5 p.m. on Sunday, May 23. Another visitation will be held at Tisdale-Lann Memorial Funeral Home in Aberdeen Monday, May 24, at noon. A brief family service will follow at 1 p.m., and burial will be in Odd Fellows Rest Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be sent to First United Methodist Church of Kosciusko, First United Methodist Church of Aberdeen, Alzheimer’s Association, or to a charity of your choice.