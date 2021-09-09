Hollie H. Steele, 50, of Maben and formerly of Kosciusko, MS, passed away September 1, 2021, at Baptist Memorial Hospital-Golden Triangle in Columbus after a brief illness with cancer.

Services were Saturday, September 4, at Liberty Hill United Methodist Church with burial to follow at Liberty Hill Cemetery. Rev. Doyle Mitchell and Rev. Johnny Halderman officiated.

Hollie was a member of First Baptist Church of Maben, MS, and was a homemaker.

She is survived by her finance, Ken Wilkinson of Maben, MS; two sons, Tye (Andrea) Steele of Oxford, MS, and Joseph Dees of French Camp, MS; four daughters, Fletcher Steele of Oxford, Ava Wilkinson of Maben, Brittani Wilkinson of Starkville, Kendall Wilkinson of Starkville; one brother, Benji Halderman; numerous aunts and uncles; and a special friend, Trish Manes.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Benjamin Frank and Brenda Joyce Jones Halderman; maternal grandparents, Edsel and Lola Jones; and paternal grandparents, Frank and Helen Halderman.

Serving as pallbearers were Bob Jones, Charlie Jones, Tye Steele, Ken Wilkinson, Joseph Dees, and Joey Halderman. Honorary pallbearers were Johnny Halderman, Jimmy Utz, and Kenneth Wilkinson, Sr.

Memorials may be made to Liberty Hill Cemetery Fund.